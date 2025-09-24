Gregorio welcomes golf execs

International Series Head Rahul Singh and Tournament Director Pat Janssen paid a courtesy visit to Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairperson Patrick “Pato” Gregorio in anticipation of the Manila leg of the prestigious International Series, set for 23 to 26 October at Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club.

Leading the Filipino charge is top-ranked golf ace Miguel Tabuena, who will compete alongside a stellar lineup of global talent. Organizers have confirmed the participation of several LIV Golf stars, including major champions Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, and Louis Oosthuizen.

“We’re thrilled to finally bring the International Series to the Philippines and connect with the country’s passionate golf community,” said Singh. “This event marks a significant step in growing the game across Southeast Asia.”

Gregorio expressed equal enthusiasm, noting the PSC’s commitment to hosting world-class sporting events.

“We are proud to welcome some of the finest golfers in the world for the tournament, just a month after the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championships,” Gregorio said. “This reinforces our advocacy for sports tourism and highlights the Philippines as a premier destination for international competition.”

“We look forward to making history with LIV Golf, and look ahead to a meaningful partnership that we hope will be a springboard for broader collaboration toward the growth of golf in the country,’’ he added.

Sanctioned by the Asian Tour and associated with LIV Golf, the International Series continues to expand its global footprint, with the Manila leg poised to deliver high-caliber action and elevate the country’s profile on the international golf stage.