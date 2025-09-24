Gerald Anderson breaks silence on split with Julia Barretto

After days of speculation surrounding his breakup with actress Julia Barretto, actor Gerald Anderson has spoken up to clear the air.

In the latest vlog of showbiz insider Ogie Diaz, the Between Maybes actor personally reached out to deny rumors linking him to volleyball player Vanie Gandler.

According to Diaz, Anderson was clear that Gandler had nothing to do with his split from Barretto.

“Matagal na raw itong Vanie Gandler issue, pero ito’y wala raw katotohanan,” Ogie recounted. “Ni hindi nga raw niya ito kilala nang personal o nakakausap o nakakatext o katawagan. Nanonood lamang daw siya ng laro ng volleyball pero hindi para tutukang panoorin si Vanie. Ini-link lang siya dito.”

While Anderson did not go into detail, he admitted that the breakup stemmed from his own shortcomings.

“Sinabi pa ni Gerald na iba ang dahilan, at inako rin niya na siya ang may kasalanan ng breakup nila ni Julia,” Diaz added. The candid admission stops short of revealing specifics, shifting the focus away from third-party rumors even as fans continue to speculate.

Anderson also shared the toll that public scrutiny has taken on him. “Durog na durog na siya sa mga naglalabasang bashing sa kanya,” Diaz relayed. The actor hopes the issue will finally rest, especially with names being unfairly dragged into the controversy.