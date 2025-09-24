Escape act

Dom Escobar came up with a couple of huge defensive gems to rescue Ateneo de Manila University from an upset-conscious University of the East (UE), 62-60, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The Blue Eagles averted a meltdown after squandering a 12-point third quarter lead by tightening the defensive screw down the final stretch for their second straight close-call escape in as many outings.

Escobar stripped the ball from Red Warriors guard Nico Mulingtapang in the last 12 seconds of the payoff period with Ateneo protecting a one-point lead before getting a flagrant foul from Welo Lingolingo at the breakaway.

The forward split his charities for a two-point advantage by the Blue Eagles. UE had a chance to complete a come-from-behind win after Jadem Lazo bricked his pair of charities with seven seconds left, as Precious Momowei grabbed the rebound for one final attempt.

Escobar stuck to Momowei, impeding his way as the Red Warrior center lost his handle, and Joaqui Espina picked up the loose ball as time expired.

“At the end of the day, it was defense and rebounding that won the game. We had some critical stops and critical moments. Different guys stepped up,” a relieved Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin said.

“Dom Escobar made a great steal right at the end of regulation to secure or at least prevent us from having to get a stop there on a shot.”

One-and-done big man Kymani Ladi played clutch for the Blue Eagles, hitting the go-ahead triple with 22.7 seconds left for a 61-60 advantage.

The 6-foot-8 Ladi finished with a double-double of 18 points on 7-of-12 field goal shooting and 10 rebounds while Espina got 17 points.

Jared Bahay added eight points, six rebounds and four assists despite a cold 3-of-10 shooting from the field while Escobar had seven points, seven boards and three steals for Ateneo.

The Red Warriors ignited a third-quarter storm to erase a 36-24 deficit with 9:22 left in the canto off a split from the line by Escobar to knot the game at 47 heading into the last period.

A Lingolingo stepback triple gave UE a 60-58 advantage with 31.9 seconds left before Ladi returned fire from the trifecta.

Escobar then took care of the crucial stops.

Lingolingo got 19 points, 17 in the second half, and seven rebounds but his efforts came to naught as the Red Warriors remain winless in two starts.

Meanwhile, reigning two-time Most Valuable Player Kacey Dela Rosa exploded for 29 points as Ateneo opened its women’s division campaign with a dominant 81-52 win over UE.

The Scores

Ateneo (62) — Ladi 17, Espina 17, Bahay 8, Escobar 7, Lazaro 3, Gamber 3, Bongo 2, Adili 2, Espinosa 1, Lazo 1, Tuano 0, Ong 0.

UE (60) — Lingolingo 19, Abate 11, Mulingtapang 9, Momowei 9, Jimenez 6, Caoile 4, Malaga 2, Robles 0, Tañedo 0.

Quarters: 21-14, 35-24, 47-47, 62-60.