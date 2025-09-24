Eala battles Yamaguchi for QF slot

Alex Eala braces for another challenge in the Jingshan Tennis Open as she takes on Mei Yamaguchi of Japan in the Round of 16 at the Jingshan International Tennis Tournament Center in China on Thursday.

While the time of their clash has yet to be announced, the No. 1 seed Eala won’t stop at nothing to advance to her third straight quarterfinal in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour.

The 20-year-old Rafael Nadal Academy is coming off a tough 6-3, 7-5 win over Aliona Falei of Belarus in the Last 32 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Yamaguchi swept past Cody Wong of Hong Kong, 6-4, 6-1, in a separate Round of 32 match to earn the right to face Eala.

On paper, Eala should have no problem taking down the No. 268 Japanese foe to earn her spot in the next round.

But after she needed one hour and 51 minutes, including a medical timeout in the middle of the second set to take down the No. 322 Falei, Eala will be cautious as she avoids being stunned.

If she gets past Yamaguchi, Eala will take on the winner between No. 349 and home bet Lu Jia Jing and No. 203 Riya Bhatia of India.

The Filipina ace is gunning for her second WTA title after winning the Guadalajara 125 Open in Mexico last 6 September.

Eala is also set to join the Wuhan Open on 6 October after her stint in the Jingshan Tennis Open.