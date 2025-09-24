Drug-related cases top complaints vs cops

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — Drug-related cases and unsettled loans are the most common offenses among police officers in Northern Mindanao, according to the Police Regional Appellate Board.

In an interview, board chairman Atty. Robert Lou Elango said the National Police Commission is currently evaluating the cases of 10 police officers for possible dismissal from service.

Elango said the appellate board only handles cases that could lead to dismissal, though some officers may have their punishment reduced to a demotion instead.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office-10 reports that theft remains the most frequently reported crime in Northern Mindanao.

According to regional police spokesperson Maj. Joann Navarro, petty theft, locally known as “kawat-kawat,” typically occurs on Friday afternoons and targets urban commercial areas.

Navarro urged business owners and communities to install CCTV cameras, hire security personnel, and strengthen neighborhood watch systems.

The region has seen a decrease in its overall crime rate. From January to August of this year, 10,030 crimes were recorded, a 6.85 percent decrease from the 10,768 cases reported during the same period in 2024.

Data from the PNP’s Crime Information Reporting and Analysis System also showed that “peace and order indicator” crimes, which include theft, robbery, murder and rape, dropped by 9.47 percent during the same period.