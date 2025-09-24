DPWH chief blasts Tondo flood project for repeated failures, wasted funds

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, and Baguio City Mayor and Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) Special Adviser Benjamin Magalong conducted a surprise inspection of the Estero de Sunog Apog Pumping Station in Hermosa Street, Gagalangin, Tondo, on Wednesday afternoon. The visit followed long-standing complaints that the facility, intended to prevent flooding in Manila’s District 2, has repeatedly malfunctioned and failed to serve its purpose.

The P774-million project, completed in 2020 after construction began in 2018, was designed as part of DPWH’s flood control program to ease flooding in low-lying areas of the capital, including España, Sampaloc, Rizal Avenue, and Maria Clara. However, residents and local officials have criticized the pumping station for breaking down almost every rainy season and, at times, worsening floodwaters instead of easing them.

“This is worse. Kasi useless from the beginning, nagbayad ka nang buo, hindi gumagana, walang naitutulong ito, baka nakakasama pa kasi nagbabara pa lalo yung tubig dito. Tapos repair nga siya nang repair, balewala naman kasi hindi pa rin umaandar,” Secretary Dizon said.

Dizon added that while the contractor has claimed ongoing repairs are covered by warranty, documents show a fresh P94-million allocation for additional repairs. He described this as a “maling sistema” that wastes public funds.

“Ang sabi nila kailangan pa ng dagdag na 200 million. Napakamot na talaga ako. Sabi ko, wala nang katapusan ’yan. So ang gagawin namin dito, magpapa-third party assessment kami. Para alam ko na talaga, ano ba talaga ang kailangang gawin para maayos na ’to once and for all. And magkano ang kailangan,” Dizon further stated.

It was also revealed during the inspection that no independent third-party assessment has ever been conducted on the facility since its completion in 2020, despite repeated repair works almost every year.

Dizon recommended that the DPWH National Capital Region (NCR) office coordinate directly with the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) instead of continuing the cycle of repairs that consumes millions of pesos annually.

“Hindi na puwedeng paulit-ulit. Ang mga ganitong proyekto, dapat sinisiguradong gumagana—hindi lang basta naitayo at nabayaran,” Dizon stressed.