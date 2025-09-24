DOST and Lazada seal partnership to empower MSMEs

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and Lazada Philippines on Wednesday sealed a partnership to empower Filipino micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

At the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU), DOST Secretary Renato Solidum disclosed that Lazada had noticed the potential of DOST-assisted MSMEs and immediately offered the collaboration.

"It's better to join forces with a bigger group. Itncould be anlifeline to our MSMEs," Solidum said.

He added that the partnership is a natural extension of DOST’s ongoing efforts to support MSMEs through science-, technology-, and innovation-driven programs, recognizing that “digital transformation is essential” for sustainable growth in today’s fast-evolving economic landscape.

John Kenneth Estiller, representing Lazada Chief Executive Officer Carlos Barrera, explained that the collaboration aims to leverage e-commerce to enhance MSMEs’ market access, improve operational capacity, and strengthen their competitiveness in both local and global markets.

"We will help them evolve, level-up, like from being small, medium enterprise, to large, supporting their growth," Estiller said.

Engineer Sancho Maborang, DOST undersecretary for regional operations, welcomed the signatories and witnesses to the MOU signing, noting that the foundation of the partnership was laid during an exploratory meeting on 11 April 2025, where Lazada showcased its robust e-commerce platform — including its Marketplace, LazMall, and Lazada University (LAZ-U).

These platforms, according to Estiller, provide a comprehensive ecosystem designed not only to facilitate product sales but also to educate and empower entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge necessary for success in the digital economy.

Lazada, he said, is committed to support DOST-assisted MSMEs by facilitating their seamless onboarding onto its platform, ensuring these enterprises can access a broad customer base and benefit from Lazada’s logistics, marketing, and payment infrastructure.

In addition to onboarding, the partnership will emphasize capacity-building through tailored training programs aimed at enhancing the digital selling skills of MSMEs. This includes initiatives under Lazada University, which offers modules on e-commerce management, digital marketing, customer engagement, and supply chain logistics.

Furthermore, both institutions will collaborate on co-developing targeted marketing campaigns to increase the visibility of MSME products, driving higher sales and brand recognition. These campaigns will tap into Lazada’s consumer network, providing MSMEs with greater exposure in a competitive marketplace.

A key component of the collaboration is the revitalization of DOST’s oneSTore e-commerce project, which will be integrated with Lazada’s established platform and technological infrastructure. This integration aims to create a more sustainable, scalable, and efficient digital marketplace that leverages the strengths of both parties.