Dizon asks AMLC, ICI to freeze assets in flood control probe

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has sought a freeze on aircraft and luxury vehicles tied to officials and contractors implicated in flood control anomalies.

At a media briefing on Wednesday, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said Congressman Zaldy Co’s aircraft assets worth $74.65 million (about P4.7 billion) had been identified and requested for a freeze order.

He noted that these were among the high-value properties flagged amid a crackdown on lavish lifestyles and unexplained wealth within the agency.

Dizon also reported that 26 public works officials and contractors linked to the irregularities own vehicles with a combined value of P474.48 million, including P218.16 million registered under Sarah Discaya. The findings, he said, will be turned over to the Anti-Money Laundering Council and the Independent Commission for Infrastructure for further action.

The DPWH chief likewise identified 10 regional directors and district engineers accused of living beyond their means, saying they had been issued show-cause orders and given five days to explain.

“I hope this shows them we are serious. Simula pa lang ito at hindi ako magtataka kung linggo linggo mayroong ganitong listahan,” Dizon said.

Since assuming his post, Dizon has vowed to push through with a “systematic” shake-up of the agency.

“Dapat baguhin ang sistema dahil ang sistemang ito ang nagdala sa atin kung nasan tayo ngayon,” he said.