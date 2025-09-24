DILG warns LGUs to prepare for TC Opong in 'Nando'-hit areas

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday called on all local government units (LGUs) to activate preparedness and mitigation measures as Tropical Cyclone (TC) Opong is expected to affect areas still reeling from the impact of Super Typhoon Nando.

In an advisory, the DILG said Opong is likely to prolong adverse weather conditions across Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and Western Visayas. These regions remain vulnerable following Nando’s recent onslaught.

“This overlap in affected areas could result in compounding hazards such as heightened risk of flooding, landslides, and overflowing river systems, particularly in communities where the ground is already saturated from previous rains,” the advisory stated.

The DILG reiterated its call for LGUs to implement critical preparedness measures under Operation Listo protocols down to the barangay level, especially in areas that have recently experienced extended rainfall, flooding, or landslides.

LGUs are reminded to preposition supplies and equipment for response operations. Punong Barangays are likewise urged to implement preparedness actions guided by the Listo si Kap manual.

LGUs in high-risk areas are directed to convene their respective local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (DRRMCs) and conduct pre-disaster risk assessments for storm surge, floods, debris flow, strong winds, and other hydrometeorological hazards to determine the necessary actions. LGUs are also instructed to ensure timely preemptive or mandatory evacuation in communities under warnings of heavy rainfall and potential flooding.

The DILG further encouraged LGUs to sustain continuous monitoring and coordination, undertake clean-up and clearing operations, declog drainage systems, inspect critical infrastructure, ensure the readiness of evacuation centers, and intensify public information campaigns to keep communities informed and safe.

According to PAGASA’s Tropical Cyclone Bulletin issued at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Opong is forecast to make landfall over the Bicol Region by Friday afternoon and traverse Southern Luzon from Friday afternoon until Saturday morning. It is expected to intensify over the Philippine Sea and may reach typhoon strength before landfall.