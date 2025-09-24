DILG cites internal unity in boosting Phl-ASEAN ties

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday highlighted the importance of strong internal coordination in sustaining the Philippines’ active role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as the country prepares to host the ASEAN Summit in 2026. DILG Assistant Secretary Lilian De Leon underscored that effective diplomacy begins with cohesive teamwork within government institutions.

De Leon led the Department’s internal preparations for the 3rd ASEAN Ambassadors Dialogue held on Monday, ensuring that all discussions reflected the priorities of the Philippines and aligned with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s vision of a “Bagong Pilipinas.” “The DILG recognizes that external relations are only as strong as the unity we cultivate within. By working together across our bureaus and attached agencies, we are able to project a clear, consistent voice in ASEAN platforms,” De Leon stressed.

The Dialogue brought together ASEAN leaders to exchange strategies on regional governance, disaster preparedness, and peace and security. The DILG delegation, composed of Undersecretaries Marlo Iringan and Rolando Puno, along with Atty. Jon Paulo Salvahan, emphasized the Department’s active role in the ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime (SOMTC), the ASEAN Mayors Forum, and the Smart Cities Network.

Philippine National Police Lt. Gen. Bernard Banac and Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Marshall Louis Alferez also participated in the discussions, reflecting the government’s whole-of-nation approach to international engagement.

De Leon noted that the Philippines’ credibility in ASEAN stems from deliberate preparation and internal collaboration. “Our commitment to ASEAN is not just seen in meetings and statements. It is built day by day through the discipline of coordination, the strength of teamwork, and the resolve to represent our people well,” she said.