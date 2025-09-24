Digiplus stakes claim in South African gaming

Fresh from its Brazil debut, listed gaming operator DigiPlus Interactive Corp. is securing a foothold in South Africa’s regulated online gaming market.

The company, known for BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, said in a stock exchange report on Wednesday that it had formally filed license applications with the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board (WCGRB).

“The filing of our online gaming license in South Africa marks another milestone in DigiPlus’ global growth journey, as we bring our proven track record of innovation, responsible gaming, and player protection, together with our strength in localizing games for diverse markets, to one of Africa’s most dynamic economies,” DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio Tanco said.

Digiplus targets three licenses: a National Manufacturer License, a Bookmaker License, and a Bookmaker Premises License.

The WCGRB is considered a preferred jurisdiction for international operators due to its transparent processes and robust digital infrastructure.

Earlier this week, DigiPlus launched its first international brand, GamePlus, in Brazil to expand its presence in emerging markets worldwide.

In the first half of the year, DigiPlus posted a P8.4 billion net income, up 61 percent from last year, driven by strong retail game sales, new product launches, and improved operations.

Revenues climbed 47 percent to P47.78 billion from P32.56 billion in 2024, supported by higher business activity and new games and licenses approved by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

EBITDA rose 65 percent to P9.09 billion from P5.51 billion, while the company remitted P18.4 billion in government taxes and regulatory fees in the first half.

To sustain growth, DigiPlus said it would continue innovating and advancing responsible business practices and community engagement, including joining the PlaySafe Alliance of the Philippines to promote responsible gaming.