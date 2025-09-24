Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Rat
Love: Your silence is understood by someone who truly cares — do not be afraid to speak the truth.
Health: Eat home-cooked meals to avoid allergies or stomach upset.
Career: A supervisor or boss will notice your attention to detail.
Wealth: An expense needs to be paid, but it will bring peace of mind in return.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Peach
Number: 1
Advice: Place a blue pouch under your laptop to attract luck in productivity and payments.
Ox
Love: Your humility will draw someone closer to you.
Health: Drink hot ginger tea if you feel congested or weak.
Career: You have a skill that will serve as capital for a new opportunity.
Wealth: A sudden gig or side hustle could bring income.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 6
Advice: Place a white crystal in your room for mental clarity and wise spending.
Tiger
Love: Do not run away from your feelings, especially if there is still a possibility between the two of you.
Health: Eat water-rich fruits like watermelon or pear.
Career: Avoid gossip — quiet hard work will serve you best.
Wealth: A payment may be delayed — stay flexible.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 3
Advice: Place a gray stone under your work chair for calm decision-making.
Rabbit
Love: Someone admires you but is not yet sure if they can enter your life.
Health: Exercise for at least 15 minutes — it will help your circulation.
Career: It may be better to observe first before speaking at a meeting.
Wealth: A small blessing will come through someone you know.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 8
Advice: Put a green pouch with coins in your bag for daily luck.
Dragon
Love: If you hide your true feelings, you will not find peace.
Health: Warm your body before leaving home to avoid colds.
Career: It is a good day to resume something long delayed.
Wealth: You may earn extra income through a referral.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 5
Advice: Place a gold ingot on your work desk to activate financial flow.
Snake
Love: You will hear some gossip — do not believe it right away; ask questions first.
Health: Maintain clean feet and shoes — fatigue might be coming from there.
Career: Your proposal may be accepted.
Wealth: A good day to sell pre-loved items.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 2
Advice: Keep a purple charm in your wallet to strengthen intuition in purchases.
Horse
Love: Someone from your past conflict may reach out — it is up to you whether to give them a chance.
Health: Drink citrus-infused water for immunity.
Career: You may be promoted or given new responsibilities.
Wealth: A good day to sort out taxes, ledgers, or online payment systems.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 4
Advice: Place a yellow crystal beside your computer for bright money decisions.
Goat
Love: Honesty may not always feel comfortable, but it is what is needed now.
Health: Eat fiber-rich food such as vegetables and fruits.
Career: You may learn a new way of working from a colleague.
Wealth: A favorable day to start a new coin jar or savings envelope.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 9
Advice: Place a silver coin dish in the living area so luck flows into the whole family.
Monkey
Love: Not all teasing is a joke — be clear about intentions.
Health: A good day for ear, nose, and nail cleaning — a full body maintenance.
Career: Your performance may be evaluated — do your best.
Wealth: Income will arrive from an old transaction.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 7
Advice: Put a red ribbon in the middle of your table to strengthen inner fire and focus.
Rooster
Love: If you feel they are slowly drifting away, do not chase — just observe.
Health: Keep your mouthwash and dental tools clean.
Career: A good day for public speaking or online live sessions.
Wealth: Avoid impulsive buying — especially during online sales.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 6
Advice: Place a pink rose quartz on your altar to boost love and luck attraction.
Dog
Love: Conversations become lighter without anger — reconcile if it is still possible.
Health: Avoid sitting for long periods — walk during breaks.
Career: A sudden job interview or offer may come.
Wealth: You might get a deal at a cheaper price than usual.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 3
Advice: Place a green pouch inside your cash box to strengthen financial renewal.
Pig
Love: A friend may reveal their true feelings for you.
Health: Eat yogurt or probiotic food for your stomach.
Career: A good day to submit reports or presentations.
Wealth: You can save money on subscriptions or expenses if you review your bills.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 8
Advice: Place an orange cloth under your desk to boost work and money drive.