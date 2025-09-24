SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Thursday (25 September 2025)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

Rat

Love: Your silence is understood by someone who truly cares — do not be afraid to speak the truth.

Health: Eat home-cooked meals to avoid allergies or stomach upset.

Career: A supervisor or boss will notice your attention to detail.

Wealth: An expense needs to be paid, but it will bring peace of mind in return.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Peach

Number: 1

Advice: Place a blue pouch under your laptop to attract luck in productivity and payments.

Ox

Love: Your humility will draw someone closer to you.

Health: Drink hot ginger tea if you feel congested or weak.

Career: You have a skill that will serve as capital for a new opportunity.

Wealth: A sudden gig or side hustle could bring income.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Place a white crystal in your room for mental clarity and wise spending.

Tiger

Love: Do not run away from your feelings, especially if there is still a possibility between the two of you.

Health: Eat water-rich fruits like watermelon or pear.

Career: Avoid gossip — quiet hard work will serve you best.

Wealth: A payment may be delayed — stay flexible.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 3

Advice: Place a gray stone under your work chair for calm decision-making.

Rabbit

Love: Someone admires you but is not yet sure if they can enter your life.

Health: Exercise for at least 15 minutes — it will help your circulation.

Career: It may be better to observe first before speaking at a meeting.

Wealth: A small blessing will come through someone you know.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 8

Advice: Put a green pouch with coins in your bag for daily luck.

Dragon

Love: If you hide your true feelings, you will not find peace.

Health: Warm your body before leaving home to avoid colds.

Career: It is a good day to resume something long delayed.

Wealth: You may earn extra income through a referral.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 5

Advice: Place a gold ingot on your work desk to activate financial flow.

Snake

Love: You will hear some gossip — do not believe it right away; ask questions first.

Health: Maintain clean feet and shoes — fatigue might be coming from there.

Career: Your proposal may be accepted.

Wealth: A good day to sell pre-loved items.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 2

Advice: Keep a purple charm in your wallet to strengthen intuition in purchases.

Horse

Love: Someone from your past conflict may reach out — it is up to you whether to give them a chance.

Health: Drink citrus-infused water for immunity.

Career: You may be promoted or given new responsibilities.

Wealth: A good day to sort out taxes, ledgers, or online payment systems.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 4

Advice: Place a yellow crystal beside your computer for bright money decisions.

Goat

Love: Honesty may not always feel comfortable, but it is what is needed now.

Health: Eat fiber-rich food such as vegetables and fruits.

Career: You may learn a new way of working from a colleague.

Wealth: A favorable day to start a new coin jar or savings envelope.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 9

Advice: Place a silver coin dish in the living area so luck flows into the whole family.

Monkey

Love: Not all teasing is a joke — be clear about intentions.

Health: A good day for ear, nose, and nail cleaning — a full body maintenance.

Career: Your performance may be evaluated — do your best.

Wealth: Income will arrive from an old transaction.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 7

Advice: Put a red ribbon in the middle of your table to strengthen inner fire and focus.

Rooster

Love: If you feel they are slowly drifting away, do not chase — just observe.

Health: Keep your mouthwash and dental tools clean.

Career: A good day for public speaking or online live sessions.

Wealth: Avoid impulsive buying — especially during online sales.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 6

Advice: Place a pink rose quartz on your altar to boost love and luck attraction.

Dog

Love: Conversations become lighter without anger — reconcile if it is still possible.

Health: Avoid sitting for long periods — walk during breaks.

Career: A sudden job interview or offer may come.

Wealth: You might get a deal at a cheaper price than usual.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 3

Advice: Place a green pouch inside your cash box to strengthen financial renewal.

Pig

Love: A friend may reveal their true feelings for you.

Health: Eat yogurt or probiotic food for your stomach.

Career: A good day to submit reports or presentations.

Wealth: You can save money on subscriptions or expenses if you review your bills.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 8

Advice: Place an orange cloth under your desk to boost work and money drive.

feng shui Horoscope

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph