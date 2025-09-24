Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Rat

Love: Your silence is understood by someone who truly cares — do not be afraid to speak the truth.

Health: Eat home-cooked meals to avoid allergies or stomach upset.

Career: A supervisor or boss will notice your attention to detail.

Wealth: An expense needs to be paid, but it will bring peace of mind in return.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Peach

Number: 1

Advice: Place a blue pouch under your laptop to attract luck in productivity and payments.