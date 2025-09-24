Cooler mornings in Baguio as holiday season nears

BAGUIO CITY — As the holiday season nears, residents and visitors are advised to wear thicker clothing and stay warm as temperatures dip, especially in the early mornings.

According to PAGASA–Baguio, the city’s temperature was 15.6 °C as of 5:00 a.m. on 24 September 2025. The day’s peak temperature is forecast at around 21 °C.

From October to February or March each year, temperatures in the city can fall to around 10 °C—and even lower in parts of Benguet and neighboring Mountain Province. Baguio’s coldest temperature on record is 6.8 °C, logged on 18 January 1961.

Meanwhile, Benguet province is under a yellow rainfall warning as heavy rains are expected. Flooding and landslides may occur in vulnerable areas. Light to heavy rains are also expected in parts of Kalinga, Ifugao, and Apayao.