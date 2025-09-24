Contraception awareness high but usage remains ‘inconsistent,’ — health group

Despite high awareness of contraception, actual usage remains inconsistent, according to DKT Health Inc., a social enterprise at the forefront of sexual and reproductive health and rights in the Philippines.

The 2022 Philippine National Demographic and Health Survey showed that 98 percent of women aged 15 to 49 know at least one method of family planning — the pill and male condom being the most widely recognized.

However, DKT Health Inc. said inconsistency stems from persistent misconceptions and misinformation about contraceptive methods. Openly discussing intimacy also remains a challenge for many couples.

A 2025 study published in Acta Medica Philippina further underscored the problem, concluding that contraceptive misconceptions remain a significant barrier to effective reproductive healthcare despite laws intended to improve access and education.

Awareness to action

Awareness of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), is improving. Still, awareness does not always translate into protective behavior.

Recent Department of Health data show an alarming surge in HIV cases among Filipino youth, with infections rising by 500 percent and prompting calls for a national public health emergency. This trend persists despite growing awareness about prevention, revealing that knowledge alone may not drive consistent action, according to DKT Health Inc.

“Testing remains one of the most effective ways to prevent and control the spread of STIs, but many Filipinos hesitate to get screened, citing reasons such as fear of receiving a positive result, the perception that they are not at risk, or simply not having the time,” Denis van Dijk, president and CEO of DKT Health Inc., said.

“For many, taking a test carries a heavy social weight and is often treated as a confession of careless behavior rather than taking on a responsible health decision,” van Dijk added.

He stressed that the disconnect between awareness and appropriate sexual and reproductive health choices shows “that stigma and judgment continue to hold many back.” However, he added that this does not have to be the norm. By fostering openness and encouraging regular practices, these choices can gradually become part of a healthier, more responsible culture, van Dijk emphasized.

“Taking a stand for one’s well-being is not only an act of self-care but also a step toward breaking cycles of stigma for future generations,” he added. “Sexual wellness in the Philippines is still unfolding. The opportunity lies in creating a culture where reproductive health topic is spoken responsibly and without shame, no matter how taboo.”