COA urged to probe auditors in flood control projects

Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan called on the Commission on Audit (COA) to conduct a comprehensive probe of all their auditors involved in the planning, approval, and execution of infrastructure programs for flood mitigation.

Pangilinan made the statement after former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bulacan district engineer Henry Alcantara tagged COA Commissioner Mario Lipana as having requested a list of flood control projects under his district to facilitate some P1.4 billion worth of budget insertions for flood control projects.

Lipana’s wife—Marilou—serves as the president and general manager of Olympus Mining and Builders Group Philippines Corporation, and has bagged several flood control contracts worth P326 million, according to the COA hearing at the House of Representatives last Sept. 11.

"Where do you see a COA commissioner who peddles a list of flood control projects? Then we will find out that his wife is a DPWH contractor who received hundreds of millions worth of contracts?" Pangilinan said.

"Isn't that completely wrong? That's why we encourage the COA to conduct its own investigation into their auditors?" he added.

Pangilinan stressed the urgent need for transparency and accountability, particularly in the wake of public outrage over alleged misuse of public funds earmarked for critical flood control systems.

He cited reports and testimonies suggesting possible irregularities in procurement processes, substandard project implementation, and potential collusion between public officials and private contractors.

"Every peso stolen from these projects is a betrayal of the people, especially those whose lives, homes, and livelihoods are put at risk every time there are typhoons, rains, and floods," he added.

Rage over the anomalous multi-billion flood control projects nationwide has been flaring since President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. put them in the center stage in his latest state of the nation address in July, following weeks of deadly flooding.

The Department of Finance estimates that the Philippine economy lost up to P118.5 billion from 2023 to 2025 due to corruption in flood control projects.