Co jets off to Spain as graft heat rises

After seeking medical treatment in the United States, Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Zaldy Co is now reportedly bound for Madrid, Spain, even as he faces allegations at home of pocketing billions in kickbacks from ghost and overpriced flood control projects.

Flight information showed that Co boarded Emirates flight EK 141 out of Singapore at 12:50 a.m. Manila time on Wednesday, with a stopover in Dubai before proceeding to Spain. He is expected to land at Madrid Airport at 7:20 p.m. Manila time (1:20 p.m. local time).

Co’s movements have been partially confirmed through documents and travel records. A visit pass from the Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority confirmed his entry into the city-state, indicating he was issued a 30-day visit pass on 16 September at 3:12 p.m., valid until 16 October.

Earlier records from US Customs and Border Protection showed that Co had flown into New York City on 26 August and departed the United States on 13 September.

Co’s latest foreign travel comes at a politically sensitive time.

Senate hearings this week have repeatedly linked him to alleged fund maneuverings involving flood control projects.

In a fiery exchange during one session, Senators Alan Peter Cayetano and Vicente Sotto argued over whether Co was acting alone or under instructions from higher officials. Cayetano warned that Co risked becoming the “fall guy” if he failed to point to those above him.

As of press time, neither Co nor his office has issued a statement on his foreign travels.

Co is one of several persons recommended by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for prosecution on Tuesday.

The others are Senators Joel Villanueva and Jinggoy Estrada, former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, ex-Rep. Mitch Cajayon-Uy, and former Bulacan district engineer Henry Alcantara.

During the Senate Blue Ribbon committee hearing last Tuesday, former Bulacan assistant district engineer Brice Hernandez said that he delivered an estimated P1-billion in cash contained in suitcases to one of Co’s staffers in a Taguig hotel.

The money was placed in 20 suitcases, each case carrying around P50 million.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Co denied the allegations.

“The allegations made against me during today’s Senate hearing are false and baseless. I reserve my right to respond to these allegations at the proper time before the proper forum,” he said.

Without warrant, NBI

cannot act vs Co

Meanwhile, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago was careful to stress the limits of his agency when asked about the whereabouts of Co. He said that while the NBI is naturally interested, it cannot act without a warrant of arrest.

“As in other cases, if we don’t have a warrant, there’s nothing we can do,” Santiago said. “I know the constitutional rights of this accused, so we respect that.”

He noted that Co was previously allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment, but that authority was later revoked by House Speaker Faustino Dy III, who ordered him to return within 10 days.

“But Co said, ‘Don’t require 10 days, I’m still undergoing treatment here. I will return and answer all of this,’” Santiago recounted.

The NBI chief also pushed back on public calls for immediate arrests, reminding everyone that the agency must still follow proper procedures.

“Just because the President said, ‘Lock them all up,’ it doesn’t mean we can act arbitrarily. We still have due process. That is the right of every Filipino citizen,” he said.

Santiago also clarified the bureau’s role in corruption cases involving government officials. “We assist because the DoJ deputizes us. We investigate, and the findings are turned over to the Ombudsman, who will decide if the case should go to the Sandiganbayan.”

In the end, Santiago emphasized, any probe will be handled thoroughly — but always within the bounds of the law.