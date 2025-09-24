Cebu chamber unites against corruption

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has joined the nationwide anti-corruption movement, calling the issue a “deep-seated barrier to good governance, fair competition, and inclusive economic growth.”

In a statement released Wednesday, the group said corruption is a practical issue that directly affects daily life, eroding trust and adding to the cost of doing business.

The CCCI said the issue has become “systemic,” requiring not only individual accountability but also systemic reform.

The group pledged its support for all efforts that promote transparency, accountability, and integrity in public and private institutions.

“As business leaders, we must lead by example — upholding strong ethical standards, refusing to engage in corrupt practices, and actively promoting a culture of fairness and integrity,” the statement said.

The chamber also called on the government to strengthen systems of accountability and work with civil society to build a “more honest future.”