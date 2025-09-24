Cast of Dawson’s Creek gathers for cancer benefit

It was the '90s when American TV network The WB introduced the world to Dawson's Creek (DC). James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams became stars overnight playing Dawson, Joey, Pacey, and Jen in the beloved teen drama. Audiences all over the world tuned in every week to find out who was falling in love with who as they pondered life beyond the creek.

In 2023, James Van Der Beek was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer and has been undergoing treatment. He has released several reels on Instagram documenting his journey.

As a show of support of her friend and castmate, Williams, along with DC creator Kevin Williamson, organized Dawson's Creek: Class Reunion, also for the benefit of F Cancer. The event would feature a reading of the show's iconic pilot episode featuring the entire cast. In attendance, aside from the four leads, were Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, John Wesley Shipp, Busy Philips, and Mary Beth Peil.