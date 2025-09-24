Cast of Dawson’s Creek gathers for cancer benefit

It was the '90s when American TV network The WB introduced the world to Dawson's Creek (DC). James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams became stars overnight playing Dawson, Joey, Pacey, and Jen in the beloved teen drama. Audiences all over the world tuned in every week to find out who was falling in love with who as they pondered life beyond the creek.
In 2023, James Van Der Beek was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer and has been undergoing treatment. He has released several reels on Instagram documenting his journey.
As a show of support of her friend and castmate, Williams, along with DC creator Kevin Williamson, organized Dawson's Creek: Class Reunion, also for the benefit of F Cancer. The event would feature a reading of the show's iconic pilot episode featuring the entire cast. In attendance, aside from the four leads, were Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, John Wesley Shipp, Busy Philips, and Mary Beth Peil.
At the last minute, Van Der Beek announced that he would not be able to attend due to illness, but had sent someone to take his place, saying "But I DO have an understudy. A ridiculously overqualified replacement who would have been #1 on my wishlist (had I ever dreamed he’d be available)" in an Instagram post. "The role of “Dawson”, usually played by James Van Der Beek…Will be played by Lin-Manuel Miranda," who the actor humorously says in the same post, his kids might see as an upgrade.
Van Der Beek was able to send a pretaped message that was played during the event, where he thanked everyone who made it out to the theater that day, and regrets not being able to "hug his castmates."
The event ended with the cast singing Dawson's Creek theme, Paula Cole's "I Don't Wanna Wait." Two of Van Der Beek's daughters also came on stage to join in singing the song.