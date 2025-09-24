BingoPlus Foundation’s PLUS Factor Program equips scholars to be changemakers

BingoPlus Foundation, the social development arm of DigiPlus, convened 80 FutureSmart scholars from around the country for its second general assembly, pairing scholarship support with leadership and life-skills training aimed at turning students into community “changemakers.”

Through its P.L.U.S. (Pioneering Leadership and Uplifting Service) Factor Program, the foundation ran two high-impact workshops: Purpose and Vision, which guided scholars in aligning personal missions with future advocacies, and a public speaking module that focused on presence, delivery, and practical presentations with mentor feedback.

“We believe transformation begins when a young person discovers their purpose,” said Jasper Vicencio, President of AB Leisure Exponent and Vice President and Trustee of BingoPlus Foundation. “We’re not just offering scholarships. We’re building leaders who can create impact, inspire others, and give back to their communities.” he added.

The program featured inputs from Miss Philippines Cosmo 2025 Chelsea Fernandez and Miss Philippines Supranational 2026 Kat Llegado, who discussed using pageant platforms for advocacy, and Joie Ann Balaong, partnership director of iVolunteer Philippines, who shared how volunteer work can translate passion into purpose.

“When scholars know their purpose and can speak it with confidence, they become unstoppable forces for good,” said Vicencio. “This is the heart of what we aim to nurture through FutureSmart. We want to help shape leaders who will influence the future with clarity, compassion, and courage.”

The FutureSmart Scholarship Program forms part of BingoPlus Foundation’s broader push to invest in character-building, leadership development, and values formation alongside academic aid.