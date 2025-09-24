‘Best act of the night’

Jessica Sanchez, once a wide-eyed child auditioning for the very first season of America’s Got Talent, returned to the stage in 2025 as the definition of a comeback story.

Now nine months pregnant and more powerful than ever, the Texas native stunned the audience and judges with what is being hailed as her “best performance yet.”

On Tuesday night’s finale (23 September), Sanchez opened the show with a soaring rendition of Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ hit “Die With A Smile.” Dressed in a flowing all-white ensemble, she radiated grace while delivering flawless vocals that filled the room with emotion. Her commanding presence was matched by the spectacle of fireworks, confetti and a full standing ovation from the packed theater — an undeniable mark of a defining AGT moment.

Story written for reality TV

Sanchez’s AGT journey could easily be a scripted drama. She first auditioned in 2006 as a child singer, capturing hearts but falling short of the grand prize. Nearly two decades later, she returned, not just as a singer but as a woman whose life had come full circle — now carrying a child of her own while pursuing unfinished dreams.

When she auditioned this season with Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things,” she floored the panel and immediately advanced after winning Sofía Vergara’s golden buzzer. From then on, every performance built momentum, but it was the finale where she achieved a peak that reminded everyone why her name belongs in AGT history.

Judges left in awe

Vergara was the first to respond, calling the moment “perfection.” With tears in her eyes, she described Sanchez as “a little pregnant angel” and declared, “I’ve never heard anything like that. Bravo Jessica!”

Former Spice Girl Mel B applauded Sanchez’s ability to connect deeply: “With every performance, you bring us into your world. It’s all passion, all emotion. And the vocals? Flawless. Pitch-perfect every single time!”

Even Howie Mandel, who had previously been lukewarm about her song choices, could not hold back: “This is the best act of the night!”

And Simon Cowell, ever the toughest critic, gave perhaps the most meaningful praise: “There was an extra 10 percent from you tonight. Actually, there are two of you — it’s like a duo. Having you back for AGT’s 20th anniversary is so important. You’ve shown the world that even if you don’t win the first time, you must never stop believing in yourself. Tonight, you sounded amazing.”

The night’s crown jewel

Among a finale lineup that included LightWire’s dazzling tech artistry, Mama Duke’s original music and powerhouse acts like Sirca Marea, Micah Palace and Leo High School Choir, it was Sanchez’s performance that defined the night.

Her voice did not just hit every note — it carried the weight of her journey, her resilience and her belief in second chances.

With one unforgettable song, Jessica transformed from a comeback contender into the clear front-runner for the Season 20 crown. For many, it was not just her best AGT performance — it was the performance of her life.