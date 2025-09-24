‘Bato’ backs Legarda’s proposed scholarship funding hike

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa has expressed his full support for increasing the budget for scholarships for the children of former combatants, citing its potential to contribute to peace and reconciliation efforts.

Speaking at a budget deliberation for the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, Dela Rosa recalled his own experience as a government scholar, emphasizing the life-changing impact of educational opportunities.

Senator Loren Legarda proposed raising the current scholarship allocation of P50,000 per student per year and expanding the program to include all children of combatants, not just one per family.

Dela Rosa backed the proposal, recalling his own experience at Mindanao State University in Marawi.

“Our allowance was P300 per month, which was already a big help at the time,” Dela Rosa said. “My siblings would smile seeing me arrive with that can because I was a scholar.”

He stressed that the enhanced program would benefit not only the children of Muslim rebels but also Christians, Indigenous Peoples, and other communities across the country.

Meantime, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Finance, also committed to supporting the increase, calling it an investment in the future.