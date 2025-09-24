Ayala, CP AXTRA team up to bring Makro back to Philippines

Ayala Corporation and Thailand’s CP AXTRA are set to bring the Makro retail experience back to the Philippines through a strategic partnership aimed at redefining wholesale and retail shopping for Filipino consumers and small businesses.

The two companies formalized the deal on Wednesday, September 24, establishing a new entity called M&Co Corporation. This venture is a collaboration between ACX Holdings Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ayala Corporation, and Makro ROH Company Limited, a subsidiary of CP AXTRA. The company will operate Makro stores in the Philippines, offering a modern shopping format with a wide assortment of food and non-food products at accessible prices.

“We are excited to partner with CP AXTRA to bring Makro back to the Philippines. Together, we seek to build on CP AXTRA’s proven success in delivering quality products at more affordable prices through the Makro format. This partnership is in line with Ayala’s strategy of working with world-class companies to expand consumer choices, raise retail standards, and help Filipinos thrive,” said Mark Uy, Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at Ayala Corporation.

Tanit Chearavanont, Group Chief Wholesale Business Officer of CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, emphasized the strategic value of the partnership. “The Philippines represents one of the most dynamic and fast-growing markets in Southeast Asia. Through this partnership, CP AXTRA’s expertise in wholesale and retail management is combined with Ayala Corporation, a trusted local partner with strong market presence, established customer base, and extensive land and mall development expertise. This new partnership aligns with CP AXTRA’s strategy to expand our regional footprint, while positioning the company for sustainable long-term growth and value creation,” he said.

The collaboration reflects Ayala Corporation’s commitment to expanding its presence in the consumer sector while attracting global partners to invest in the Philippines. By leveraging CP AXTRA’s regional retail expertise and Ayala’s local market knowledge, M&Co Corporation aims to deliver a shopping experience that benefits both consumers and small business operators, fostering growth and opportunity across the country.

This move also marks Makro’s long-awaited return to the Philippine retail landscape, signaling a new chapter for modern wholesale and the continued evolution of consumer choice in the country.