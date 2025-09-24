ASICS Meta: Time Trials fueling personal progress

In a sporting world often defined by podium finishes and elite competition, the ASICS Meta: Time Trials takes a refreshing and empowering approach: putting personal achievement at the forefront of the racing experience.

Set on 19 October at the Vermosa Sports Complex in Cavite, the country’s first Meta: Time Trials event offers a unique opportunity for runners of all levels to chase their personal bests, rather than just compete against others. At its core, this 10-kilometer race is about breaking barriers — both mental and physical — in a supportive, professionally designed environment.

“This event is about progress, not comparison,” said Faith So, brand communications manager of SONAK Corporation.

“When runners register, they’re asked to indicate their personal best for 10K. That simple act sets the tone — it’s about running your own race and reaching your own goals.”

Originally introduced in Spain in 2022, the Meta: Time Trials has expanded rapidly across Asia, celebrated for its athlete-focused course designs, inclusive race environments, and dedication to performance-driven experiences.

With its Philippine edition, the event continues that mission, providing local runners a rare chance to focus solely on self-improvement in a race built specifically for that purpose.

To support this goal, ASICS is also rolling out structured training programs through its Running Clubs, offering expert coaching, motivation, and community-building activities in the lead-up to race day. These grassroots initiatives reinforce the race’s deeper message: that preparation and passion matter as much as race-day results.

Beyond the route itself, the Meta: Time Trials serves as a showcase of ASICS’ innovation in gear and injury-prevention technology, giving participants the chance to experience firsthand how the right tools can empower better performance.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner looking to shave seconds off your personal record, or a first-timer simply aiming to finish strong, the ASICS Meta: Time Trials is a race that recognizes the power of personal milestones — and celebrates every step taken to reach them.