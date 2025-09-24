Alleged kidnapping incidents stir concern in Ayala Alabang

A string of alleged kidnapping incidents have surfaced over the past few days in Barangay Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

One user detailed in a Facebook post an alleged “abduction and robbery” incident that occurred at St. Jerome Emiliani & Sta. Susana Parish on 22 September 2025. The user said the victim was “safe, but traumatized” and that the PNP and law enforcement agencies are still investigating.

Another Facebook post chronicled a supposed kidnapping incident that took place at Molito Lifestyle Center. The victim was reportedly abducted in the parking lot of the strip mall and later brought to the Kalayaan-EDSA area. The victim was then forced to send their mother a ransom message demanding P30,000 before withdrawing P50,000. According to the post, the victim is now safe.

Both Facebook users urged the public to keep safe and stay alert.

Daily Tribune has reached out to Barangay Ayala Alabang, St. Jerome Emiliani & Sta. Susana Parish, and Molito Lifestyle Center for comment.