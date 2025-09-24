AirAsia, CEB expand VisMin reach

Budget air carriers AirAsia Philippines and Cebu Pacific (CEB) are boosting their presence in Visayas and Mindanao with new routes, seat sales, and expanded connectivity.

In a statement on Wednesday, AirAsia said it will launcg three domestic and two international routes from Mactan Cebu International Airport starting 15 November.

The airline will revive Cebu-Davao-Cebu flights 18 times weekly, Cebu-Caticlan-Cebu 11 times weekly, and start a new Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu route four times weekly.

Internationally, AirAsia will fly Cebu-Kuala Lumpur-Cebu 14 times weekly and Cebu-Macao-Cebu three times weekly.

“Cebu as an international hub is strategically positioned to ease congestion in Manila, and serve the demand from Central Visayas to the southern part of the Philippines,” AirAsia Philippines President and CEO Capt. Suresh Bangah said.

“Every flight is a purposeful journey that connects travelers to opportunities, experiences, and loved ones — delivered with our commitment to safety, affordability, and world-class service,” he added.

Meanwhile, CEB is offering a seat sale for travelers from Visayas and Mindanao.

From 24 to 30 September, passengers can book flights from select destinations for as low as P88 one-way, excluding fees and surcharges. The travel period is from 1 January to 30 June.

From Cebu, Davao, and Iloilo, travelers can fly direct to Singapore, while Cebu and Iloilo also connect to Hong Kong. Cebu further offers flights to Bangkok-Don Mueang, Incheon, Narita, Osaka, and Ho Chi Minh.