Aboitiz InfraCapital launches AeroConnect newsletter

Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. (AIC) is taking the country’s vibrant travel sector to new heights with the launch of AeroConnect, AIC Airports’ exclusive travel trade newsletter designed to keep travelers, partners, and industry stakeholders informed and engaged.

Launched online on 22 September 2025, AeroConnect aims to provide timely and relevant updates on airport developments, travel deals, and destination highlights for the traveling public.

Further, it is envisioned as a one-stop hub for both avid travelers and trade partners looking to stay ahead of trends.

“Through AeroConnect, we aim to strengthen connections between airports, travelers, and partners. We envision AIC Airports as gateways for travel and catalysts for discovery, experience, and economic growth,” said AIC president and CEO Cosette V. Canilao.

Must-read sections

The newsletter, which is published via email every two weeks, features must-read sections, namely:

On The Radar — Useful updates on airports, flights, and operational highlights.

Partner Advantage — Insights on partnerships, incentives, and collaborative opportunities.

Getaway Exclusives — Special deals, promotions, and curated travel experiences.

Roam Report — Reports on travel trends, tourism developments, and regional information.

WTG (Where To Go)? — Destination spotlights featuring must-visit locations.

“With AeroConnect, we can bring the best of the travel world directly to our readers’ inboxes, inspiring more journeys and creating more opportunities for our partners,” said AIC vice president and head of Airports Business Rafael Aboitiz.

With the launch of AeroConnect, AIC continues to position its airports as dynamic platforms for trade, tourism, and cultural exchange — ensuring that every journey is not just a destination, but a delightful experience.

At present, AIC operates the award-winning Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) in Cebu, Laguindingan International Airport in Misamis Oriental, and Bohol-Panglao International Airport in Bohol, the country’s second-, sixth-, and ninth-busiest gateways, respectively.

Key connectivity initiatives

MCIA, recently named Best Airport in Asia-Pacific for the 5–15 Million Passengers Per Annum Category for 2024 at the Airports Council International World Airport Service Quality Awards, has recently launched three key connectivity initiatives: CebConnects, Ceb+ and Ceb Balik.