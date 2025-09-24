Aboitiz Cup returns to Cebu with full age group lineup and green campaign

The Aboitiz Foundation opened the 25th Aboitiz Football Cup, marking the silver year of the country’s longest-running grassroots league and the tournament’s return to Cebu. This season also spotlights environmental stewardship through the “Tapon to Ipon” campaign in partnership with Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines.

Now on its milestone year, the Cup fields a full slate of divisions — from Players 6 (born 2019) up to Men’s 48 Above — including girls’ and boys’ age groups, plus Open Men’s and Women’s categories. Local clubs across the province are set for months of competition that organizers say continue the event’s twin legacy: football development and community-building.

Tournament partners, including the Cebu Regional Football Association, hailed the league’s 25-year run for nurturing discipline, teamwork, and passion in young players while rallying fans and families around the sport. This year’s sustainability tie-up aims to turn that same teamwork into action off the pitch.

“Reaching our 25th season is not just about the games played or the goals scored,” said Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, President of Aboitiz Foundation. “This silver milestone is a testament to every child, parent, coach, and community who believed in the power of football to shape character and build hope. And by integrating sustainability into the tournament, we are showing that the spirit of teamwork extends beyond the field — into caring for our environment and our future.”

For Cebu’s football community, the milestone represents pride and progress. Engr. Rodney Orale, President of the Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA), shared:

“The Aboitiz Football Cup has become part of Cebu’s identity. To see teams of all ages, from the youngest players to veteran divisions, coming together with passion and purpose shows how far we’ve come and how much potential still lies ahead.”