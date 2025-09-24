₱900K in fake cigarettes seized at Nueva Ecija checkpoint; 2 Chinese held

By FRANCO G. REGALA

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Three Chinese nationals were arrested early Wednesday (Sept. 24) after police intercepted ₱900,000 worth of counterfeit cigarettes during a checkpoint operation in Barangay Mataas na Kahoy, Gen. M. Natividad, Nueva Ecija, authorities confirmed.

Personnel from the Gen. M. Natividad Municipal Police Station flagged down a Hyundai Starex van (TCO-983) and a white utility reefer van (CAI-4401) at 4:30 a.m. as part of Oplan Sita, an anti-smuggling initiative. Officers discovered 97 boxes of untaxed “More” cigarettes and three boxes of “Marvel Red” cigarettes inside the vehicles, all lacking permits or tax documentation. Five mobile phones allegedly used to coordinate illegal transactions were also seized.

The suspects, identified as Tom Y Uy, 39 (driver), Ayao, 44 (driver), and Lee Long, 53 (helper), all reside in Purok Sampaguita, Barangay Bincungan, Tagum City, Davao Del Norte. Police confirmed the trio are Chinese nationals and will face charges under the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines (RA 8293) for distributing counterfeit goods.

Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO) Provincial Director PCol. Heryl Daguit Bruno lauded the Gen. M. Natividad MPS team for the operation, stating it “exemplifies inter-unit coordination to dismantle illicit n

PRO3 Regional Director PBGen. Ponce Rogelio Peñones Jr. linked the operation to the PNP’s Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO) strategy, emphasizing its role in “curbing illicit trade that undermines public health and legitimate businesses.”

The confiscated items and suspects remain in custody at Gen. M. Natividad MPS pending formal filing of charges.

Peñones vowed to sustain intensified checkpoints and intelligence operations across Central Luzon to uphold the PNP’s 7 Focus Agenda on public safety.