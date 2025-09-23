Zamboanga City welcomes DoST’s innovation week

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Zamboanga City has become a hub for scientific innovation this week, as it hosts the 2025 Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTW) and the HANDA Pilipinas: Sa Bagong Pilipinas Mindanao Leg.
The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) is leading the joint event, which focuses on creating smarter, safer and more resilient communities throughout the region. The three-day event, held at the Palacio del Sur Convention Hall of the Marcian Garden Hotel, runs from Tuesday to Thursday.
In a statement, the agency said that the RSTW and the HANDA Pilipinas Mindanao Leg share the theme “Innovations in Climate and Disaster Resilience,” emphasizing the crucial role of science and technology in building a more resilient Philippines.
During the event’s opening activities, DoST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. recognized 43 local government units (LGUs) for their commitment to adopting the Rapid Earthquake Damage Assessment System (REDAS), a science-based approach to disaster resilience.
Meantime, DoST Undersecretary for Special Concerns Dr. Teodoro M. Gatchalian turned over the department’s Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) plans to several local officials, including Zamboanga Sibugay province Gov. Dulce Ann K. Hoper, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay Mayor Ramses Troy D. Olegario, Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur Mayor Silvano C. Zanoria, Dapitan City Mayor Roberto Y. Uy and Dipolog Mayor Evelyn T. Uy.
The three-day event is focusing on region-specific innovations and technologies to address the unique disaster risks of the region, which are particularly relevant due to climate change. The HANDA Pilipinas expo is designed to strengthen local capabilities and build safer communities.
The expo features groundbreaking technologies and localized innovations developed for disaster preparedness, climate change adaptation and sustainable development.
During a news conference, Solidum stressed that being resilient goes beyond saving lives.
“It also means protecting livelihoods,” said Solidum.
He added that resilience requires a holistic approach, addressing health and nutrition, water and sanitation, education and literacy, entrepreneurship, environmental management and community empowerment through science and technology.
According to some politicians in the Zamboanga Peninsula, the region stands to benefit significantly from the event due to its diverse geography and specific climate challenges.