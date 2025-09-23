Zamboanga City welcomes DoST’s innovation week

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Zamboanga City has become a hub for scientific innovation this week, as it hosts the 2025 Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTW) and the HANDA Pilipinas: Sa Bagong Pilipinas Mindanao Leg.

The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) is leading the joint event, which focuses on creating smarter, safer and more resilient communities throughout the region. The three-day event, held at the Palacio del Sur Convention Hall of the Marcian Garden Hotel, runs from Tuesday to Thursday.

In a statement, the agency said that the RSTW and the HANDA Pilipinas Mindanao Leg share the theme “Innovations in Climate and Disaster Resilience,” emphasizing the crucial role of science and technology in building a more resilient Philippines.