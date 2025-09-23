Why Sony is every wedding photographer’s best friend

Capturing moments — especially significant milestones like weddings — requires more than just technical skill. For photographer Sherard Yu, every frame must carry emotion and tell a story.

In today’s episode of Spotlight, Sony ambassador Yu emphasized the importance of having the right tool as an artist. “Because I believe that’s your tool. As an artist, that’s your paintbrush and canvas,” he said.

Yu has been a long-time Sony user, even before becoming an official ambassador. He described his close relationship with the brand: “That’s my extension,” he explained, highlighting how Sony cameras allow him to focus on storytelling without worrying about technical settings. “I already memorized it, and I can deliver the story I want to tell through it.”

An alumnus of the University of Santo Tomas, Yu shared his dream of giving back through teaching. “Pag matanda na ko, pag maputi na buhok ko, (When I am old and my hair is white) I want to teach as professor to give back,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to Sony for helping make that dream a reality, as he now shares his knowledge through the company’s workshops.

Despite being a loyal user, Yu admitted he doesn’t have a single favorite tool, as long as the camera or lens fits the intended treatment. During a recent anti-corruption rally, for example, he used two cameras: a cropped-sensor ZV-E10 Mark II with an 18mm lens to blend into the crowd, and a 70–200mm zoom lens for long-range shots. These tools, he said, helped him execute his creative vision.

He edited the photos in black and white, explaining that he does not take sides in politics. Instead, he joined the protest to highlight that the Philippines belongs to the Filipino people, not just to a few corrupt individuals. Two days after uploading a short clip on Facebook, it had already garnered 2.6K reactions.

Yu also encourages beginners to start with their phones. While settings are usually automatic, he believes storytelling is what matters most at the start. “And then when they have enough budget, that’s the time they can explore film cameras,” he advised.