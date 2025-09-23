Who must be held to account?

Coincidentally (or was it?) held on the 53rd anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law, the nation saw what would be the biggest protest flooding (pun intended) the streets of Metro Manila since maybe the Million People March (held in 2013 over the Napoles/Priority Development Assistance Fund scam under the Aquino administration) over the weekend.

Tens of thousands of Filipinos gathered at several venues hosted by different groups, all condemning the massive corruption in flood control projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). The events were for the most part peaceful with isolated cases of violence and rioting, mostly in Manila.

Note that despite one common trigger — the flood control controversy — and a strong message to stop the corruption and hold everyone involved accountable, there was something missing that might catapult the movement to success.

The missing link: a unifying leader. Even in the protests, there were divergent objectives and end games by the different groups.

The pro-Duterte group at EDSA/Camp Aguinaldo wanted President Marcos to resign.

Meanwhile, the erstwhile liberals now “pinklawans” and the leftists were advocating for accountability but were not calling for Marcos to resign since the alternative — Vice President Sara Duterte — was not an acceptable option.

The irony was not lost on many of how quickly those who once shouted never again to a Marcos now wanted him to remain in Malacañang.

This only highlighted the unfortunate situation of there being no one else the public could look to for a better future right now. Is it really okay or good enough to tell ourselves to opt for the “lesser evil?” But then again, who can blame those who may have an inkling, or the competence, or may be in a position to make possible the change we need?

Anyone who would dare present themselves to the public as a unifying figure or viable alternative to lead the country would only be asking for more trouble. Who can forget the demolition jobs on former vice president Jejomar Binay, and of course, more recently, incumbent VP Sara Duterte?

It is almost a wonder why anyone would want to become president when almost every former president has been persecuted by his or her successor. To be president requires selflessness and self-sacrifice for the good of the nation.

So why is everyone out there trying to save “the King?” Since when is the King more worthy of protection than the country and its people?

Lest we forget, shouldn’t the cries for accountability include holding us voters accountable for our choices each election? When do we take responsibility for our own part in putting unsavory and unscrupulous characters in positions that precisely allow them to pillage our coffers and cause more suffering? Is it too much to ask for government officials to have a sound moral compass and a conscience so they can self-regulate?

Who can the Filipinos pin their hopes and dreams of a better nation on at this time? Perhaps the problem is the lack of patriotism and willingness to set aside self-interest for the greater good. Where have the good men and women gone? Our country needs its patriots to lead us back to the right path.