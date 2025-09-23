When EDSA roared again

On 21 September, the 53rd anniversary of Martial Law, thousands gathered along the historic stretch of EDSA, from the Shrine of Mary, Queen of Peace — better known as the “EDSA Shrine” — all the way to the People Power Monument.

Participants carried placards in every color and waved their banners, yet beyond the varied ways of expression, they were bound together by one call: accountability for the anomalous flood control projects now under scrutiny, with the march dubbed the “Trillion Peso March.”

As early as 8 a.m., people began filling White Plains and nearby areas. Organizers and marshals directed the growing crowd while vendors, who chose to fight fairly every day, hawked snacks and bottled water. The program opened with speeches from advocates, political figures, and even artists.

On that very day, there seemed to be no hierarchy; everyone stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the streets.

The morning started sunny, but by afternoon, the skies turned gray and the rain fell. Quite metaphorical, many said, as people shouted for justice over flood control anomalies.

The stretch of EDSA did not roar with physical violence but with defiance. Chants echoed throughout the venue, amplified by the honks of passing vehicles. Bus passengers raised clenched fists through windows, while motorcycle-hailing drivers slowed down to join.

What may have been more surprising was the sight of families at the frontlines. Some parents carried their toddlers on their shoulders, and a few even brought their pets along. Church groups also made their presence known. Hymns and praise songs rang out amid protest chants.

Yet the march was not without reflection. A ride-hailing driver in his mid-50s, who once joined the 1986 People Power Revolution, shared his thoughts as he drove along the EDSA Shrine and watched the crowd grow.

The difference, he noted, was not in numbers but in spirit. “During People Power, we were all united. Now, we may be together, but we are still divided in politics.”

Although it is inevitable to have differing political beliefs, he said it could be a major obstacle to reclaiming the unity that once toppled a dictatorship.

In the end, the “Trillion Peso March” was not only a rally but a reminder that the same stretch of EDSA witnessed unity nearly four decades ago and continues to bear witness to Filipinos’ demand for truth and accountability, rain or shine.