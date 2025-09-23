Were you there when they rallied On the streets?

On 21 September 2025, we the Filipino people either arrived at a threshold of nobility or at a mere gathering of energetic rallysts. What we have become may unfold in the next few days, weeks, or months.

Or would our judicial authorities act on TV host Vice Ganda’s appeal to President Bongbong Marcos?

You may know by now that Cardinal Pablo David has responded to the TV host’s pleading. The Cardinal does not favor restoration of the death penalty in the country simply because in the past, there were more impoverished Pinoys meted the death penalty than the wealthy who can afford top lawyers to defend them in court.

The cardinal practically ignored the recent birthday wish of his niece, GMA 7 investigative journalist Kara David: the death of all the corrupt in the country. Kara is the daughter of the well-followed broadsheet columnist Randy David, a brother of the cardinal.

There were about 30 to 40 major Pinoy showbiz stars who joined one of the two rallies, or both (Baha sa Luneta began in the morning while Trillion Pesos March in the afternoon. Among those spotted variously in the crowd were Anne Curtis, Iza Calzado, Julia Barretto, Maris Racal, Andrea Brillantes, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Grey, Donie Pangilinan, David Licauco, and Darren Espanto.

Meanwhile, Vice Ganda dared the President to put corrupt government officials behind bars, called for the return of the death penalty for those proven in court to be substantially involved in anomalous flood-control projects. She stressed that throwing corrupt politicians in jail “is not enough,” they should be put to death instead.

She fiercely intoned: ‘Ibalik ang death penalty sa mga korap... Ikulong, patayin, kahit ang mga pamilya nila!” (Bring the death penalty for the corrupt back.. imprison, kill.. include their families).’

Vice Ganda managed to join both by going first to Luneta and then to Trillion Pesos March at the People Power Monument at the corner of Ortigas Avenue and EDSA.

Some netizens noticed that Kathryn Bernardo did not turn up in either venue and that she did not even post a comment on her social media about the pervasive corruption in the Philippine government in collusion with greedy and equally conscience-less private contractors.

A report at the entertainment portal Pep.ph speculated that Bernardo’s being linked romantically these days to a politician, specifically Lucena City young mayor Mark Alcala, and could be the reason Bernardo avoids making a comment about anomalies involving politicians and government executives.

The website reports that a posting at X (formerly Twitter) about Bernardo’s silence has accumulated 800,000 views and 23,000 likes. But there was another social media posting by a Bernardo fan that her mother, Min, turned up at the People Power Monument area and distributed sandwiches and drinks to the rallyists. The posting reportedly included photos of the mother serving sandwiches and packed drinks.

About 10 politicians not linked to “floodgate” joined in either venue, including Senators Francis Pangilinan and Bam Aquino. The congressmen and congresswomen who turned up at either of the two venues of the historic rallies were party list representatives, including ex-senator Leila de Lima. Partylist legislators are generally not known to throw their weight around and they have cleaner reputations than those in the major parties.

You must already know that former congressman and Ilocos Sur governor showed up at the Trillion Peso rally and was roundly booed. He went on to address the crowd and hailed the students who missed out their classes to be at the rally. He reportedly advised them to join “the revolution against corruption in the government.”

In reaction to Singson, at a press briefing in Malacañang, presidential spokesperson Claire Castro urged the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Philippine National Police and the Department of Justice to look into the statements made by Singson, particularly his call for the Filipino youth to join the “revolution against corruption.” Castro wanted to know if Singson’s remarks were “seditious.”

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla was in the briefing, and he answered forthrightly: ‘Hindi naman [Not really].’

Remulla went on to add: ‘’We’re happy that he asked the youth to come out for this purpose [because that is the purpose of the rallies], to hear their grievances.”

Well, things seem to be at a stand still after those twin rallies. If the stand still gets too long, civil society should make another move that can impact more substantially and positively on our life as a nation. It has to be a peaceful move even though it may involve ejection of certain institutions and white elephants in the room.