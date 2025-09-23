Vice Ganda bats for death penalty

In an expletive-laced message during the Trillion Peso March Protest, It’s Showtime host Vice Ganda mouthed her seemingly insatiable desire to bring back the death penalty.
“For me, it’s not enough that they will be jailed. Corrupt thieves should be killed. Return death penalty to the corrupt. Jail even their family,” Vice Ganda said in Filipino after spewing expletives left and right.
Vice Ganda came to the rally with a placard, plastered on her body which read: DPWH Department na Puro Walang Hiya (Department of No Shame).”
In the end, Vice Ganda apologized to the priests present in the rally.
“Please forgive me, Father. I know you don’t like death penalty. Just pray for me,” she said.
Meanwhile, Vice Ganda was teary-eyed when a factory worker contestant won P650,000 in the Laro Laro Pick segment of It’s Showtime the other day.
Shy JM Ibarra
Characteristically coy, JM Ibarra backpedaled when asked how many takes it took to perfectly do a kissing scene with Fyang Smith in their iWant Original series, “Ghosting.”
“Iyon siguro yung may tension sa lahat ng ginawa namin. Naramdaman ko na may tension. Nakakahiya na... hindi ko na maipaliwanag (That was the most tension-filled among the scenes we did. I felt that there was tension. It’s embarrassing...I can’t explain it),” Ibarra said during Star Magic Spotlight mediacon recently.
When pressed for a more definitive answer, the boyishly handsome actor said: “Kailangan po bang sabihin (kung ilang take?) Kaunti lang, siyempre, iba’t ibang angle (Do I need to tell how many takes? Just a few, of course, different angles).”
Maris Racal’s unique birthday wish
Last Monday, 22 September, was Maris Racal’s birthday.
On her Facebook account, Racal articulated her unique birthday wishes that resonates the overall sentiments of Filipinos over massive corruption that’s grappling the country.
“It’s my birthday today. Ang wish ko lang ay DPWH. Di Pwede ang Walang Hustisya (My wish is that it does not pass that DPWH does not get the justice it deserves).”
That’s Racal’s witty play of words on her natal day.
Racal was one of the celebrities who joined the Trillion Peso March. She was seen holding a placard which said: “Lahat ng corrupt dapat managot (All corrupt should pay).”
Incidentally, Racal and Andrea Brillantes’ character in “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” got into a gritty catfight in Coco Martin’s hit ABS-CBN series as Fatima (Brillantes) will be left with no choice but to fight for her life when she comes face-to-face with police officer Ponggay (Racal) during a high-stakes operation to arrest Tanggol (Martin).