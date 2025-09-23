‘Uplifting, unforgettable’: Sarah and Matteo reflect on dinner with Cardinal Tagle

Power couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli recently shared a meaningful evening with Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, creating a moment they described as both uplifting and unforgettable.

On Facebook, Matteo expressed his gratitude for the encounter, recalling how the gathering, which included family, good food, and heartfelt stories, also became a moment of remembrance for his late grandparents, Nonno and Nonna.

“The wisdom you shared was a precious gift. Uplifting, inspiring, and filled with light,” Matteo wrote, thanking Cardinal Tagle for his guidance and positivity.

For the couple, it was not just a dinner but a spiritual reminder of faith, love, and kindness — values they hold close as they continue to grow together in life and in their shared journey of service and inspiration.