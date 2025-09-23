Unexploded torpedo bomb found near Nayong Pilipino in Pasay

An unexploded bomb was discovered at a construction site in Pasay City, the airport police reported Tuesday.

According to the Philippine National Police–Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP), the bomb, identified as part of a torpedo with its energy and tail section, was separately uncovered on Monday morning by a backhoe operator working in the area.

The device was specifically found near the Nayong Pilipino area.

The discovery was reported to the Mobile Patrol Security Unit. Responding personnel from the Aviation Security Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit secured and transported the bomb to their headquarters for assessment and proper disposal.

Authorities assured the public that the device was safely removed and no longer posed any risk to nearby communities.