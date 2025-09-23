SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Typhoon Nando disrupts 40 flights: CAAP

No damage has been reported at airports under the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) following the passage of Typhoon Nando across northern Luzon.

On Tuesday, CAAP said the airports in Basco, Tuguegarao, Cauayan, Laoag, and Baguio remain fully operational, with facilities and runways safe for use.

Despite this, several flights have been canceled for Wednesday, 24 September, due to unfavorable weather conditions:

  • PR300/301: Manila – Hong Kong – Manila

  • PR306/307: Manila – Hong Kong – Manila

  • PR310/311: Manila – Hong Kong – Manila

The following flights were also canceled on Tuesday:

  • PR2688/2689: Clark – Basco – Clark

  • PR306/307: Manila – Hong Kong – Manila

  • PR330/331: Manila – Xiamen – Manila

  • PR310/311: Manila – Hong Kong – Manila

A total of 40 flights have been disrupted since Sunday. The agency assured the public it continues to closely monitor flight safety and airport operations.

