Three cooperatives remain without power after Nando

Three electric cooperatives remain without power following the onslaught of Super Typhoon Nando, according to the National Electrification Administration (NEA).

The Ilocos Norte Electric Cooperative (INEC), Abra Electric Cooperative (ABRECO), and Batanes Electric Cooperative (BATANELCO) have yet to restore supply, while eight other cooperatives are experiencing partial outages.

NEA said Tuesday that 21 of the 32 cooperatives across 22 provinces under monitoring remain in normal operation. So far, 65.94 percent of municipalities have been re-energized, covering more than 638,000 consumer connections.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said it has ordered power plant operators and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) to accelerate restoration of electricity in affected areas.

The agency added it asked stakeholders to work double time with private firms, transmission, and distribution utilities to minimize outages and ensure that lifeline facilities such as hospitals, water systems, and evacuation centers, as well as residents along Nando’s path, “do not endure prolonged power outages.”

Four renewable energy facilities in Northern Luzon were directly affected by the typhoon. The 100-megawatt (MW) Cagayan North Solar Power Plant in Lal-lo, Cagayan, and the 81-MW Caparispisan Wind Power Plant were restored yesterday.

The 51.9-MW Bangui Wind Power Plant in Ilocos Norte remains offline but is targeted for restoration today, while the Pagudpud Wind Power Plant is still undergoing assessment. The DOE said overall supply in the Luzon Grid remains sufficient.

All NGCP transmission lines affected by the typhoon were fully restored as of 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, re-energizing previously affected areas.

In off-grid locations, repairs continue at the Basco Diesel Power Plant in Batanes, which sustained equipment damage, while five other diesel plants across Batanes, Isabela, Apayao, and Calayan are on standby.

The DOE said it continues to coordinate with energy stakeholders and government agencies to ensure timely restoration, including managing dam spill releases with community warnings, monitoring fuel supply, and clearing access roads to speed up repairs.