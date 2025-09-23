Sunday riot ‘paid, organized’ attack, says DILG

The riot that erupted in Mendiola on 21 September was an organized act of “destabilization” with paid participants, including minors, according to Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

On Tuesday, Remulla confirmed that the government has found evidence that participants in the protest were paid to incite chaos.

“It appears to be an organized group,” Remulla said. “They paid the children P3,000 each. We have videos of them showing off their money on social media.”

The DILG chief said initial findings show the group’s instructions were simple — “If you can reach the palace, burn it.” He said the incident was not a political protest but a paid disturbance with no clear ideological basis.

“They are not cause-oriented; they are money-oriented,” he added.

So far, 217 people, including 95 minors, are under investigation. Remulla confirmed that testimonies, social media videos and photos are being reviewed to identify who organized and financed the riot. He said several names have surfaced, but no charges have been filed.

“No one is exempt from being investigated,” he said. “We need to have a solid case build-up before we prosecute.”

Possible charges include arson, destruction of property, inciting to sedition and sedition. Remulla said police officers were attacked with tear gas, fireworks and water reportedly sourced from canals, while police only used smoke grenades for dispersal and deterrence.

“Our police are really pitiful,” he said. “They were doused with water from a septic tank. They [rioters] were the ones who brought the tear gas.”

Remulla also said the Philippine National Police (PNP) has ramped up security in Metro Manila, especially around Malacañang Palace and other critical installations.

Acting PNP Chief Police Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police visibility will be further increased to prevent a repeat of the chaos.

“The presence of police officers on the street is continuing,” Nartatez said during a recent news briefing. “We heightened our alertness and we increased visibility, especially on threats to vital installations.”

The PNP cited that the protest, which began peacefully, turned violent when looters stole from businesses and set vehicles on fire. According to Remulla, two motorcycles and a van were torched, and a motel’s cash vault was stolen by masked individuals.

Remulla said the national government would consider assisting businesses affected by the looting once damage assessments are finalized.