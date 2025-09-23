Stanley 1913 teams up with BLACKPINK’s Jennie for limited-edition Luxe Hydration Collection

Stanley 1913, the global lifestyle brand known for iconic design and trusted performance, has partnered with BLACKPINK member Jennie to launch a limited-edition Luxe hydration collection. The Stanley 1913 x Jennie collection in Midnight Ruby features the new Quencher® Luxe Tumbler and All Day Slim Luxe Bottle, combining fashion, functionality, and Jennie’s distinctive style.

Following successful collaborations with global artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Tyla, Stanley 1913 continues to highlight cultural relevance through celebrity partnerships. Jennie brings her bold style, authenticity, and creative energy to the brand, emphasizing self-expression, individuality, and luxury across Stanley’s most coveted hydration silhouettes.

The collection includes two inaugural Luxe products: a 30 oz Quencher® Luxe Tumbler and a 12 oz All Day Slim Luxe Bottle. The Quencher® Luxe features a silicone base, translucent Tritan™ handle, etched logo, and collectible charms including Jennie’s personal NINIBARA capybara design, a bear, and a nameplate. The All Day Slim Luxe Bottle is lightweight and portable, accented with silver floral details, a heart-shaped graphic, and Jennie’s signature.

“Our brand lives at the intersection of culture, lifestyle, and entertainment. We aim to surprise and delight customers around the world through authentic partnerships, and we found an ideal one in Jennie,” said Matt Navarro, Global President of PMI WW Brands, LLC.

Jennie shared her excitement about the collection: “I love how the products turned out, and I think fans will notice the ‘JENNIE’ touches that represent me. I hope they feel the personality and energy we poured into every detail.”

A dynamic creative campaign brings the collection to life using bold blacks, deep reds, and metallic silvers, reflecting Jennie’s powerful aesthetic. Fans can experience activations in cities including Seoul, Shanghai, Jakarta, Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, and Los Angeles, while in-store displays will be available in Sydney, Melbourne, and Hong Kong.

The Stanley 1913 x Jennie collection launches globally on September 18, 2025, with a pre-sale starting September 17. Fans in the U.S. can also purchase the Luxe items on Stanley 1913’s TikTok Shop, an integrated platform within the app.