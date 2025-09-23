Search underway for missing farmer in Mountain Province

BAGUIO CITY — Search and rescue teams have been deployed to locate a missing farmer from Bauko, Mountain Province, who was last seen on 22 September 2025.

The missing farmer was identified as Nicolas Laguiwed Ol-oling, 59 years old, a resident of Otucan, Bauko. The search operation is being conducted along the stretch of Bauko-Sabangan-Gonogon, Bontoc, where he was last seen at around 7:00 a.m. on 22 September. He was reportedly dropped off by his son at his pasture that same morning.

Ol-oling’s family grew concerned when he did not return home. After their own search efforts failed, they sought help from authorities.

Personnel of the Bauko Municipal Police Station, the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology joined the operation. The Bauko Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) launched a formal search, with community volunteers also participating.