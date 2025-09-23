Schools shut, flights canceled as typhoon ‘Ragasa’ nears Hong Kong

Hong Kong (AFP) — Hong Kong shuts schools and canceled flights on Tuesday as super typhoon “Ragasa” neared the financial center with a force that officials warned would be among the most destructive in the city’s recent history.

The powerful storm posed a wide threat to lives and homes, prompting authorities in mainland China to order businesses and schools to shut down in at least 10 cities across the nation’s south, affecting tens of millions of people.

“Ragasa” had already toppled trees, torn the roofs off buildings and killed at least two people in a landslide while lashing the northern Philippines, where thousands sought shelter in schools and evacuation centers.

The super typhoon was generating maximum sustained winds of 220 kilometers per hour near its center while moving west across the South China Sea, according to Hong Kong’s weather service.

The Hong Kong Observatory issued its third-highest typhoon warning, T8, at 2:20 p.m. (0620 GMT) on Tuesday, saying that Ragasa “has an extensive circulation with fierce winds.”

“The weather is expected to start deteriorating rapidly later today, with winds strengthening quickly,” the observatory said, adding that “significant” storm surge may cause water levels to rise up to four meters by Wednesday morning.

Yang Lee-o, who has lived in the seaside neighborhood of Lei Yue Mun for 40 years, said government workers had already spent a day placing sandbags.

“Lei Yue Mun is the hardest hit whenever there’s a typhoon or rainstorm,” said the 71-year-old, adding that the water level went up to her thighs during a previous super typhoon.

Scores of workers have set up barricades and elevated walkways, with some business owners moving their wares out of the area.

Hong Kong’s number-two official, Eric Chan, previously said Ragasa would pose a “serious threat” comparable to the super typhoons of 2017 and 2018, which cost hundreds of millions in property damage.

Scientists warn that storms are becoming more powerful as the world warms due to the effects of human-driven climate change.