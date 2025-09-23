SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Sartorial elegance

'The direct interaction allows us to deliver the unparalleled bespoke experience (the brand) is known for, ensuring every garment is perfectly tailored to individual preferences.'
LUIS ESPIRITU JR. Column
Published on

The world of tailoring has transcended into modern everyday wear. Classics are updated in “personalized” style that makes luxury so special. 

Ascot Chang, a world-renowned bespoke shirtmaker and tailor, recently held a three-day trunk show at Rustan’s Makati. During the trunk show, special guests, selected media and clients had the rare opportunity to meet with Justin Chang, Business Development Manager and grandson of Ascot Chang, alongside Senior Bespoke Tailor Ivan Yik, who worked closely with guests, taking bespoke and custom orders, conducting precise measurements and offering expert guidance on fit and fabric selection. 

“The direct interaction allows us to deliver the unparalleled bespoke experience (the brand) is known for, ensuring every garment is perfectly tailored to individual preferences,” shared Justin.

The successful event marked the first visit to Manila since 2020 by the brand’s principals and tailors, who returned to serve their discerning clientele personally. 

Made to measure.
Made to measure.
The Ascot Collar is now available on select Ready-to-Wear shirts at Rustan's Manila. The Ascot Collar is also available for all bespoke and Made-To-Order (MTO) shirts placed through Rustan’s.
The Ascot Collar is now available on select Ready-to-Wear shirts at Rustan's Manila. The Ascot Collar is also available for all bespoke and Made-To-Order (MTO) shirts placed through Rustan's.
Bespoke Ascot Chang pieces with personalized embroideries.
Bespoke Ascot Chang pieces with personalized embroideries.
Ascot Chang craftsmanship.
Ascot Chang craftsmanship.
Jeremy Favia
Jeremy Favia
Ascot collar on mannequin.
Ascot collar on mannequin.
Kate Gutierrez, merchandise manager – Mens, Rustan's.
Kate Gutierrez, merchandise manager – Mens, Rustan's.
Lana Vistan, division manager – Men’s and Fine Jewelry, Rustan’s.
Lana Vistan, division manager – Men's and Fine Jewelry, Rustan's.
Ascot Chang in Manila.
Ascot Chang in Manila.
Ascot collar cutout blue stripe.
Ascot collar cutout blue stripe.
Ascot Chang Shirtmaking.
Ascot Chang Shirtmaking.
Ivan Yik, Senior Bespoke Tailor of Ascot Chang.
Ivan Yik, Senior Bespoke Tailor of Ascot Chang.
Justin Chang, business development manager of Ascot Chang.
Justin Chang, business development manager of Ascot Chang.
Michael Huang, vice president for Store Development and Expansions, Rustan's Commercial Corporation.
Michael Huang, vice president for Store Development and Expansions, Rustan's Commercial Corporation.
Sam Adjani
Sam Adjani
Victor Basa
Victor Basa
David Celdran
David Celdran

The world-renowned bespoke shirtmaker and tailor personally served their discerning clientele. The exclusive trunk show featured an unparalleled selection of fabrics from the world’s most prestigious mills, including Loro Piana, Ermenegildo Zegna, Piacenza and many more. These exquisite materials, combined with the brand’s meticulous craftsmanship, promise garments of exceptional quality and personalized style.

“We are incredibly excited to return to Manila and reconnect with our loyal customers in person. We look forward to sharing our latest fabric collections and creating timeless pieces for our patrons,” said Chang.

A sign of the times that elevated menswear has arrived and here to stay. The brands boasts of innovation and ingenious design, offering versatility for modern wear. What makes it very now and contemporary is its practicality in terms of affordability and accessibility — fashion and style within reach wherein luxury is available to all.  

