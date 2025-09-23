Sartorial elegance

The world of tailoring has transcended into modern everyday wear. Classics are updated in “personalized” style that makes luxury so special.

Ascot Chang, a world-renowned bespoke shirtmaker and tailor, recently held a three-day trunk show at Rustan’s Makati. During the trunk show, special guests, selected media and clients had the rare opportunity to meet with Justin Chang, Business Development Manager and grandson of Ascot Chang, alongside Senior Bespoke Tailor Ivan Yik, who worked closely with guests, taking bespoke and custom orders, conducting precise measurements and offering expert guidance on fit and fabric selection.

“The direct interaction allows us to deliver the unparalleled bespoke experience (the brand) is known for, ensuring every garment is perfectly tailored to individual preferences,” shared Justin.

The successful event marked the first visit to Manila since 2020 by the brand’s principals and tailors, who returned to serve their discerning clientele personally.