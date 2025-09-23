Rhian Ramos joins celebrity kids Tali Sotto etc. for benefit concert

Actress Rhian Ramos considers it a gift that she is able to express herself through music.

In a press conference for the upcoming That’s Amore concert, Ramos shared her experience as a student at the RMA Studio Academy.

“I have such big respect for singers, because it’s not really easy to stand in front of a crowd and perform. I have such big respect for the students of RMA,” she said.

An enchanting night of love and music is about to unfold as RMA Studio Academy’s annual concert, That’s Amore, will be held on 9 November at the Aliw Theater, Pasay City. Tickets are available at www.ticket2me.net.

The concert repertoire will feature 26 performances with a mix of production numbers, heartfelt solos and medleys.

Audiences can expect a live orchestra of timeless romantic hits, including “That’s Amore” and “A Night At The Movies” by Dean Martin.

RMA students prepared solo, duet, trio and group performances accompanied by orchestra.

RMA’s founder Jade Riccio and music icon Jose Marie Chan will have a special duet number.

With Ramos on the show are RMA celebrity students Michelle Dee, Maymay Entrata, Ina Raymundo, Pepe Herrera, Rain Celmar, Vivoree Esclito, John Arcenas, Renzo Jaworski, Jema Galanza Imogen, Tali Sotto, Amari Sotto, Scarlet Snow Belo and Zia Dantes.

Part of the proceeds from the concert will be donated to the Autism Society of the Philippines.