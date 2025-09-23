Remulla: Mendiola riot an organized attack to destabilize gov’t

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla confirmed Tuesday that the 21 September riot in Mendiola involving minors was orchestrated by an organized group that paid participants to stir chaos and destabilize the government.

Remulla revealed that children as young as 11 were recruited from the Quiapo area and paid P3,000 each to join the disturbance.

“Mukhang lumalabas organized group… ang bayad nila sa mga bata ay 3,000 each. May mga videos pa kami na pinapakita nila mga pera nila at niyayabang sa social media,” he said.

He said initial findings show that the group’s instruction was simple: reach Malacañang Palace if possible and burn it.

“Ang instruction, kung kaya niyo umabot ng palasyo, sunugin niyo. Ganoon lang,” he added.

The DILG chief stressed the incident was not a political or cause-driven rally but a paid disturbance with no clear ideological basis.

“Hindi sila cause-oriented; money-oriented lang. Bayad lang kaya ang leadership at organization level nila, mababa lang,” he said.

So far, 217 individuals are under investigation, including 95 minors. Remulla confirmed that testimonies, social media videos, and photos are being reviewed to identify those who organized and financed the riot.

He said several names have surfaced but clarified that no charges have been filed.

“No one is exempt from being investigated… tinitingnan namin,” he said. “Kailangan may solid case build-up bago kami mag-prosecute.”

The possible charges include arson, destruction of property, inciting to sedition, and sedition. Police sustained injuries and were also attacked with tear gas, fireworks, and water reportedly sourced from canals.

Only smoke grenades were used by police for dispersal and deterrence, Remulla said.

“Nakakaawa talaga ‘yung mga pulis natin… Binubuhusan sila sa mukha na galing sa poso negro,” he said. “Sila [rioters] ang nagdala ng tear gas.”

The Secretary also warned the public of possible attempts to infiltrate future rallies.

“Kapag may kilos-protesta ulit, pwedeng pasukin ulit… gusto nila mag-snowball ng suporta habang sinusunog nila ‘yung mga pasilidad ng gobyerno,” he said.

He ended the interview by reinforcing the Marcos administration’s commitment to due process and the rule of law.

“According nga kay Presidente, we are a nation of laws, not of men… Hindi pupwede ‘yung basta-basta kami magtuturo ng daliri,” Remulla said. “We have a very liberal democracy, but we have to maintain its stability.”

The DILG continues its case build-up in coordination with law enforcement and the Department of Justice. Investigations are ongoing.