Political animal

Some pets have special abilities.

A cat named Zander became a social media sensation when its owner posted a video of the feline running home with a live chicken in its mouth.

The video, recorded by the CCTV camera inside the home of pet owner Benjohn Padua in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, shows the black feline jumping through the grilled gate, GMA News reports.

A surprised Padua said the chicken, which Zander released, may have strayed into the subdivision. Zander’s exploit has been viewed more than 400,000 times by amused netizens.

Meanwhile, a woman’s dog in California, USA is a registered voter in Orange County.

The dog’s name, Maya Jean Yourex, is in the Orange County Registrar of Voters. Records show that it cast a mail-in ballot in the 2021 gubernatorial recall election and it was counted, ABC News reports.

Its mail-in vote in the 2022 primary, however, was rejected, according to ABC News, citing election officials.

Owner Laura Lee Yourex, 62, of Costa Mesa, told the registrar’s office last year that she registered the dog. The office then reported the matter to the district attorney’s office.

The woman was charged with perjury, procuring or offering a false or forged document to be filed, casting a ballot when not entitled to vote, and registering a non-existent person to vote, according to ABC News.

She faces six years in prison if convicted of the offenses.