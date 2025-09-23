Police boost visibility near Malacañang after Mendiola unrest

The Philippine National Police said it has ramped up security and law enforcement across Metro Manila—especially around critical installations like Malacañang Palace—following the riot that erupted during the 21 September Trillion Pesos rally in Mendiola.

Acting PNP Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police visibility will be further increased in key areas of Metro Manila to prevent any repeat of the chaos.

“The presence of police officers on the street is continuing. We deploy based on the situation's needs,” Nartatez said in a recent Palace press briefing. “We heightened our alertness and we increased visibility, especially on threats like for example, in vital installations, number one is Malacañang."

The PNP noted that the protest in Mendiola, which began peacefully, took a violent turn as several unidentified individuals looted establishments and set vehicles on fire. According to Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla, two motorcycles and a Starex van were torched, while a motel was raided, with masked individuals stealing the establishment’s cash vault.

“We still have to determine the exact damage,” Remulla said, noting that the looters wore black masks.

Asked whether the national government would assist businesses affected by the looting, Remulla clarified that it is primarily under the jurisdiction of the local government, though further assistance will be considered once damage assessments are finalized.