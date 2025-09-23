PAL rolls out first A321ceo upgrade

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has launched a cabin retrofit program for its Airbus A321ceo fleet, beginning with the rollout of its first refurbished jet, RP-C9905, in September.

The flag-carrier said Tuesday the project, which will cover 18 aircraft through 2027, is aimed at enhancing passenger comfort and strengthening the flag carrier’s regional operations across Asia and the Pacific.

“This cabin retrofit program reflects PAL’s vision of world-class excellence and heartfelt care. At the core of this undertaking is the dedicated craftsmanship showcased by Filipino workers in the manufacture of aircraft seats and the reconfiguration of the cabin in the Philippines,” PAL Vice President for Marketing Alvin Miranda said.

The reconfiguration work is being carried out at Lufthansa Technik Philippines in Manila.

The aircraft features a dual-class layout with 12 Business Class seats and 182 Economy Class seats, all equipped with embedded in-flight entertainment screens and charging outlets.

Economy seats are Collins Pinnacle models produced in Batangas by Filipino workers, marking the first time a local airline has used Philippine-made seats for aircraft upgrades.

The enhanced A321ceos will be deployed this year on routes to Tokyo (Haneda and Narita), Osaka, Jakarta, Bali, and Guam, with other Asian destinations to follow in 2026.