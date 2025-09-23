Opong to enter PAR as Nando exits

Another tropical cyclone is set to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as Super Typhoon Nando, with international name Ragasa, moves toward southern China.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tuesday that the low pressure area east of the country has developed into Tropical Depression Opong.

As of 10 AM, its center was located 1,075 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 70 kph as it moved west at 35 kph.

PAGASA said Opong may enter PAR Tuesday night and intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours. It is projected to move west northwestward by Friday morning and could cross Southern Luzon, including the Bicol Region, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA between Friday and Saturday, before exiting Saturday evening.

“Note that there is still a high uncertainty in the scenario and the track may still change, but still within the area of probability,” PAGASA said in its advisory.

Wind Signal No. 2 over portions of Southern Luzon and Eastern Visayas is possible, with the chance of Signal No. 3 if Opong strengthens further. Heavy rains are also expected to begin affecting Eastern Visayas and Bicol by Thursday.

Meanwhile, Nando is forecast to exit PAR by Tuesday evening. While storm signals are expected to be lifted, the typhoon will continue enhancing the southwest monsoon, bringing rains and winds over parts of Luzon and Western Visayas.