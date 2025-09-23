Onodera User Run offers FREE Japanese education to help Filipinos explore new opportunities in Japan

こんにちは(Konichiwa)！A working life in Japan is no longer just a dream. It is now possible through the free language and specialized Japanese courses offered by Onodera User Run (OUR), also known as OUR Blooming Academy.

Its school operates in Myanmar, Indonesia, Laos, and the Philippines, with local branches in Marikina and Davao. Its programs provide Special Nihongo mainly in the following courses: Food Service, Caregiving, and Hotel Accommodation. Each course runs for six months and includes Nihongo (Japanese language) education—all free of charge. Students are considered scholars, allowing them to gain professional service skills while also becoming multilingual.

Several graduates have shared their experiences and takeaways from the program.

John Laurence, a Batch 1 scholar currently studying at OUR Blooming Academy Marikina, highlighted the importance of camaraderie. “My social skills have further developed. I am now more confident to face my future of becoming an excellent teacher,” he said.

Joyce Balsa, a classmate of John Laurence and also a current scholar at OUR Blooming Academy Marikina, emphasized how this program strengthened her compassion and leadership skills. “I never thought I had a unique ability to serve people,” she said, adding that working abroad requires a heart for service.

Neil and Narchiela, now working in Japan, expressed deep gratitude for the support they received during training, crediting their teachers as a big part of their success. “They didn’t just teach us grammar and vocabulary. They believed in us even during the times when we couldn’t believe in ourselves. We struggled a lot, especially in the beginning, but they were always there, patient,” Neil shared. Narchiela added that their instructors often shared their own challenges, making students “feel seen and understood.”

Other graduates use Japanese words they learned as their daily motivation at work. Caregivers Rachelle, Alliyah Mae, and Kaye each shared their favorite Japanese expressions. “Nebaridzuyoi,” said Alliyah, which means perseverance. For Rachelle, it’s “Ikigai” or reason to live. For Kaye, it’s “Kofuku,” meaning happiness. Nursing care graduates Ruru and Aries said they appreciate the word “Yasumi,” which means holiday.

Mr. Takota Kawakami, Overseas Business Department Manager of the Onodera User Run encouraged more people to apply. “We currently have 500 candidates but still need more,” he said. Interested applicants may visit the Facebook page PW Philippines Corp – Marikina for more information. The school said it is eager to welcome new learners ready to develop their potential and become catalysts of service.